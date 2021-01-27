Siyabonga Cwele, David Mahlobo and Bongani Bongo collapsed SSA, says witness

Three ministers were on Wednesday fingered for actively aiding the collapse of the State Security Agency (SSA) during former president Jacob Zuma’s years.

Former state security ministers Siyabonga Cwele, David Mahlobo and Bongani Bongo were accused at the state capture commission of using the agency to advance the interests of Zuma.

This was the testimony of an SSA operative who was granted permission to testify anonymously.

The trio, said the witness, “Ms K”, enforced Zuma’s political interests in the running of the SSA.

On the ground at operational level, charged Ms K, the implementers were then special ops boss Thulani Dlomo, Moruti Nosi and former SSA director-general Arthur Fraser, among others.

Said Ms K, reading from an affidavit of another anonymous witness: “At the executive level, the abuse of SSA’s mandate occurred primarily under the political leadership of minsters Siyabonga Cwele, David Mahlobo and advocate Bongani Bongo. And this was executed and implemented primarily, although not exclusively, by Mr Moruti Nosi, ambassador Thulani Dlomo and Mr Arthur Fraser.”