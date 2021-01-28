Broken Silence: how ‘Zuma’s spy’ spent R1bn of SSA cash in 6 years
Witnesses say as early as 2008 Dlomo started recruiting operatives to serve Zuma’s ‘interests’ when he became president
28 January 2021 - 20:18
The State Security Agency (SSA) special operations unit headed by “Zuma’s spy”, Thulani Dlomo, was a big spender of your tax money – all while it was engaged in allegedly unlawful missions.
The Zondo commission heard on Thursday that Dlomo’s unit spent a staggering R1bn between 2012 and 2018, and did not even account for those expenses...
