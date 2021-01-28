Broken Silence: how ‘Zuma’s spy’ spent R1bn of SSA cash in 6 years

Witnesses say as early as 2008 Dlomo started recruiting operatives to serve Zuma’s ‘interests’ when he became president

The State Security Agency (SSA) special operations unit headed by “Zuma’s spy”, Thulani Dlomo, was a big spender of your tax money – all while it was engaged in allegedly unlawful missions.



The Zondo commission heard on Thursday that Dlomo’s unit spent a staggering R1bn between 2012 and 2018, and did not even account for those expenses...