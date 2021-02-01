ANC to discuss Zuma's defiance of ConCourt order to appear at Zondo commission

The ANC will discuss former president Jacob Zuma’s decision to not co-operate with the state capture commission at its national executive committee (NEC) meeting next week.

Party spokesperson Pule Mabe said the party would comment on Zuma’s decision only after the NEC had discussed the matter.

Zuma on Monday vowed not to co-operate with the state capture commission, despite a ruling last week by the Constitutional Court compelling him to do so. The controversial decision will put Zuma squarely in contempt of, and in defiance of, the highest court in the land.

Mabe said the party had taken a decision not to provide running commentary on the developments at the state capture commission.

“You’d recall that we have always said that we are not going to make running comments unless the ANC has been requested to do so by the commission,” Mabe said.

“The NEC will have its own meeting next week where this development will be discussed and the ANC will comment only after that meeting.”

In a statement by the Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma Foundation on Monday, the former statesman said he did not fear going to prison should his decision to not co-operate with the commission be considered a violation of the law.

“If this stance is considered to be a violation of their law, then let their law take its course,” Zuma said. “I do not fear being arrested, I do not fear being convicted, nor do I fear being incarcerated.”