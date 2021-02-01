Simple as SABC: board spurns minister’s plea to rethink retrenchments

Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has urged the broadcaster to return to negotiations, but it says there’s no need

The SABC board has rejected communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams’s suggestion that the broadcaster go back to the negotiating table with unions over retrenchments.



The board has not only rejected her assertion there was an “impasse” over the implementation of the section 189 process, but turned the tables on the minister by suggesting she considers employing affected workers in her own ministry, or elsewhere in government...