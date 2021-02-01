What a day! First batch of vaccines arrives, then booze and beach bans get booted

President Cyril Ramaphosa says SA has passed the peak of the second wave, but needs to remain on guard

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Monday started with a bold undertaking to vaccinate most Africans by year-end, by midday he received SA’s first batch of a million Covid-19 vaccinations and by the end of the evening he had announced the easing of lockdown regulations.



South Africans began celebrating earlier in the day after Sunday Times Daily (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times-daily/politics/2021-02-01-booze-ban-set-to-be-lifted-this-week-curfew-eased-and-beaches-reopened/) quoted insiders as saying the ban on the sale of alcohol was imminent, curfew times would be relaxed and beaches would open. It was a relief for winemakers, restaurateurs and liquor store owners who have been watching their industries falter...