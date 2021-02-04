Why didn’t you stop the rot, ANC? Zondo reads party the riot act

State capture probe leader scathing in his summary of ANC’s policies and leadership, says it must explain itself

The ANC, when it appears at the Zondo commission, will face tough questions on the role it played to enable state capture and corruption in government.



When on the stand, the governing party will also have to account for why it used its parliamentary majority to bully smaller parties and legitimise illegalities...