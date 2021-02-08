‘I disagree’: Vincent Smith clings on to his trusted line on Bosasa
No, he tells Zondo, there were no kickbacks and his committee absolutely did not turn a blind eye to Bosasa’s dealings
08 February 2021 - 20:36
Corruption-accused former ANC MP Vincent Smith spent much of his Monday disagreeing with the state capture inquiry line of questioning.
More specifically, he disagreed with any notion that there was a link between him allegedly receiving kickbacks from facilities management firm Bosasa and the portfolio committee of correctional services ignoring the company’s alleged corrupt dealings...
