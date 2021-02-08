No R51bn tender for Guptas and Duduzane, deputy minister tells Zondo

Ex-transport committee head Dikeledi Makadzi also denies there were ever any ‘tall trains’

Deputy transport minister Dikeledi Makadzi dropped the mic in style after her testimony at the Zondo commission on Monday when she defended the Guptas and Duduzane Zuma, the son of former president Jacob Zuma.



Magadzi — testifying as the former chair of the parliamentary portfolio committee on transport — also poured cold water on the allegations that erstwhile Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) boss Lucky Montana bought “tall trains”...