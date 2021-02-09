Power struggle means Gauteng ANC can’t serve province: Makhura
Gauteng premier says in lekgotla speech that factionalism is threatening to destroy the party
09 February 2021 - 16:18
Gauteng premier and ANC provincial chairperson David Makhura has warned increasing factionalism in its provincial executive committee (PEC) has the potential to destroy the governing party in the province.
Makhura sounded the warning during his closing address to the ANC PEC lekgotla on Sunday...
