Health minister Mkhize favours J&J vaccine but won’t condemn AstraZeneca

He says his department has increased the original J&J vaccine order and has asked them to expedite the delivery

10 February 2021 - 17:49 By ANDISIWE MAKINANA

The first batch of Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines will arrive in SA next week after the government asked for a bigger batch and an expedited delivery.

While health minister Zweli Mkhize could not confirm the date of the vaccines’ arrival, he assured MPs that vaccination against Covid-19 will start next week...

