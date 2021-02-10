Health minister Mkhize favours J&J vaccine but won’t condemn AstraZeneca
He says his department has increased the original J&J vaccine order and has asked them to expedite the delivery
10 February 2021 - 17:49
The first batch of Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines will arrive in SA next week after the government asked for a bigger batch and an expedited delivery.
While health minister Zweli Mkhize could not confirm the date of the vaccines’ arrival, he assured MPs that vaccination against Covid-19 will start next week...
