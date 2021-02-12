Angelo Agrizzi out of hospital and keen to question state capture witnesses
12 February 2021 - 12:57
Shortly after being discharged from hospital, controversial businessman Angelo Agrizzi says he is ready to cross-examine witnesses at the state capture inquiry.
Speaking from inside a vehicle with drips still attached to his left arm, Agrizzi told Sunday Times Daily: “I am feeling like I feel. What can I say? I have been discharged and am on my way home.”..
