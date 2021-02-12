CAIPHUS KGOSANA | We are resilient, Cyril. What we need are good leaders

Ramaphosa makes announcements on social relief grants, digital migration, possible reduction of power cuts and more

This was always going to be a report back to the nation rather than a platform to make new announcements. Though there were some announcements that caught the eye, including a commencement date for digital migration that has been almost 15 years in the making, the extension of the R350 relief of stress grant for another three months, and the extension of temporary employee relief scheme (TERS) until March 15 to workers in industries that are still shut. The president also revealed the imminent announcement of successful bids for provision of 2,000 megawatts of emergency power when there’s load-shedding.



Two new state agencies are also in the pipeline – one to fast-track land reform and another one focusing on water infrastructure...