DA’s Solly Malatsi ‘wants to be king of the castle in Limpopo’

He says the party in the province needs fresh leadership to up its prospects in local and national elections

Former DA spokesperson Solly Malatsi is set to shake things up by running for the provincial leadership position in Limpopo.



Sunday Times Daily has it on good authority that he is expected to announce, on Friday, his intention to run for the position...