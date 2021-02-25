Politics

DA’s Solly Malatsi ‘wants to be king of the castle in Limpopo’

He says the party in the province needs fresh leadership to up its prospects in local and national elections

25 February 2021 - 19:52

Former DA spokesperson Solly Malatsi is set to shake things up by running for the provincial leadership position in Limpopo.

Sunday Times Daily has it on good authority that he is expected to announce, on Friday, his intention to run for the position...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. DA’s Solly Malatsi ‘wants to be king of the castle in Limpopo’ Politics
  2. Draft curriculum including coding and robotics to be gazetted: Ramaphosa Politics
  3. Three-ring circus: Prasa jigsaw puzzle the Zondo probe must work out Politics
  4. Ramaphosa ignores MPs' mudslinging and gets on with his own show Politics
  5. Justice minister defends judiciary and Zondo commission against 'spurious ... Politics

Latest Videos

#Budget2021: Tax on booze, fuel & cigarettes hiked while income tax stays put
PPE & empowerment: pilot uses skill & passion to motivate young women in ...

Related articles

  1. 'Stay Woke - Go Broke': Helen Zille teases a new book and here's what SA thinks ... Lifestyle
  2. How The Beatles were caught in John Steenhuisen's jab at Ramaphosa Lifestyle
  3. ‘Will it be people of SA or the ANC?’ — Steenhuisen takes swipe at Ramaphosa Politics
  4. Ramaphosa ignores MPs' mudslinging and gets on with his own show Politics
X