Politics

‘I do not owe Sassa a cent’: Bathabile Dlamini on R3.5m VIP security bill

The former Sassa minister says the agency’s lack of candour in the matter smacks of political expediency

02 March 2021 - 16:33

Former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini says she does not owe the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) a cent and has labelled its court case against her an attempt to settle political scores.  

In an answering affidavit filed in the North Gauteng High Court, Dlamini defended a decision to finance protection for her family and that of former spokesperson Lumka Oliphant — using R3.5m in public funds — arguing she could not fold her arms while their lives were threatened...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Brian Molefe: my beef was that I refused to be bullied by white people Politics
  2. ‘I do not owe Sassa a cent’: Bathabile Dlamini on R3.5m VIP security bill Politics
  3. Not so peachy: panel says parliament should impeach Mkhwebane Politics
  4. Level 1, yes, but third wave could crash down at any time, warns Ramaphosa Politics
  5. DA’s Solly Malatsi ‘wants to be king of the castle in Limpopo’ Politics

Latest Videos

‘Bring them dead or alive’: Bheki Cele vows to hunt down cop killers
Is this the R300k future eco-home of South Africa?

Related articles

  1. 'No woman must go through that': ANCWL rallies behind Bathabile Dlamini in ... Politics
  2. EDITORIAL | The law of the land applies to everyone, including ministers Opinion & Analysis
  3. 'I can't pay': Bathabile Dlamini defies ConCourt costs order News
  4. 'Don't lift bans on alcohol and tobacco': ANCWL president Bathabile Dlamini Politics
X