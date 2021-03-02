‘I do not owe Sassa a cent’: Bathabile Dlamini on R3.5m VIP security bill
The former Sassa minister says the agency’s lack of candour in the matter smacks of political expediency
02 March 2021 - 16:33
Former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini says she does not owe the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) a cent and has labelled its court case against her an attempt to settle political scores.
In an answering affidavit filed in the North Gauteng High Court, Dlamini defended a decision to finance protection for her family and that of former spokesperson Lumka Oliphant — using R3.5m in public funds — arguing she could not fold her arms while their lives were threatened...
