‘I do not owe Sassa a cent’: Bathabile Dlamini on R3.5m VIP security bill

The former Sassa minister says the agency’s lack of candour in the matter smacks of political expediency

Former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini says she does not owe the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) a cent and has labelled its court case against her an attempt to settle political scores.



In an answering affidavit filed in the North Gauteng High Court, Dlamini defended a decision to finance protection for her family and that of former spokesperson Lumka Oliphant — using R3.5m in public funds — arguing she could not fold her arms while their lives were threatened...