Brian Molefe: my beef was that I refused to be bullied by white people
Ex-Eskom CEO Brian Molefe says he is under the spotlight because he stood up to bullying by white-owned coal suppliers
02 March 2021 - 16:58
He is under the spotlight at the state capture inquiry because his sin was standing up to bullying by white-owned coal suppliers to Eskom.
This is the testimony of former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe, who appeared at the Zondo commission hearing in Braamfontein on Tuesday...
