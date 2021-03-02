Politics

Brian Molefe: my beef was that I refused to be bullied by white people

Ex-Eskom CEO Brian Molefe says he is under the spotlight because he stood up to bullying by white-owned coal suppliers

Mawande AmaShabalala Political journalist
02 March 2021 - 16:58

He is under the spotlight at the state capture inquiry because his sin was standing up to bullying by white-owned coal suppliers to Eskom.

This is the testimony of former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe, who appeared at the Zondo commission hearing in Braamfontein on Tuesday...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Brian Molefe: my beef was that I refused to be bullied by white people Politics
  2. ‘I do not owe Sassa a cent’: Bathabile Dlamini on R3.5m VIP security bill Politics
  3. Not so peachy: panel says parliament should impeach Mkhwebane Politics
  4. Level 1, yes, but third wave could crash down at any time, warns Ramaphosa Politics
  5. DA’s Solly Malatsi ‘wants to be king of the castle in Limpopo’ Politics

Latest Videos

‘Bring them dead or alive’: Bheki Cele vows to hunt down cop killers
Is this the R300k future eco-home of South Africa?

Related articles

  1. WATCH LIVE | Brian Molefe back at state capture inquiry Politics
  2. Evidence implicating Ramaphosa not swept under carpet, Judge Zondo assures ... Politics
  3. Brian Molefe returns to state capture inquiry to complete Eskom testimony Politics
  4. 'Matshela Koko was promoted because of me': Zola Tsotsi tells Zondo commission Politics
X