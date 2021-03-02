Brian Molefe: my beef was that I refused to be bullied by white people

Ex-Eskom CEO Brian Molefe says he is under the spotlight because he stood up to bullying by white-owned coal suppliers

He is under the spotlight at the state capture inquiry because his sin was standing up to bullying by white-owned coal suppliers to Eskom.



This is the testimony of former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe, who appeared at the Zondo commission hearing in Braamfontein on Tuesday...