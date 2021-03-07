That’s not NEC, Ace: You can’t tell ANC how to vote on Mkhwebane, say MPs
ANC members take aim at Magashule after he instructs members to vote against DA's public protector motion
07 March 2021 - 19:17
The ANC leadership is set for a fierce fight over the parliamentary process to remove public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
This after several ANC national executive committee (NEC) members rebuked the line of march issued by party secretary-general Ace Magashule to oppose the looming vote to establish an inquiry to investigate Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.