The egos have landed as Molefe and Myburgh go toe to toe at Zondo probe

It all started when Myburgh and Zondo attempted to corner Molefe on his version of how he never had sleepless nights upon revelations that the Gupta brothers knew of his career advancement in advance.

The commission had put to Molefe that it was too much of a coincidence that the Gupta-owned defunct newspaper — The New Age — knew of his appointment as Eskom CEO months before it happened.

When Molefe moved on to become Eskom CEO, Gupta foot soldier Salim Essa allegedly knew in advance.

It was strange, therefore, held Zondo and Myburgh, that Molefe was unfazed that his friends the Guptas always knew of his promotions before he did.

“I would have expected you to be concerned about that,” said Zondo.

Molefe fired the first salvo: “Maybe unlike you [Zondo] and Mr Myburgh, I am not a good conspiracy theorist.”

Myburgh pressed on: “Mr Molefe, Mr Essa was engaged in corrupt activities, using your name. Can you be quoted to be saying that did not concern you?”

Molefe responded: “You say Mr Essa was engaged in corrupt activities using my name. Is that what you [the commission] have found? It is alleged that he was using my name.”

Molefe’s insistence that he was not worried about Gupta predictions that turned out to be correct about his career’s upward mobility, prompted Myburgh to say: “Perhaps, Mr Molefe, you and I live in different worlds.”

Molefe replied with a sarcastic: “Yes, you and I do, Mr Myburgh.”

The sparring session between the duo was not over yet.