Zuma does last-minute about-turn on meeting with top ANC officials
According to sources, former president Zuma is still at home in Nkandla and not at Luthuli House for the meeting
08 March 2021 - 14:03
Former president Jacob Zuma has done an about-turn at the eleventh hour on his meeting with the ANC top six officials.
Until midday on Monday, ANC top six officials, including party president Cyril Ramaphosa, had been told that Zuma would be arriving at the party’s head office Luthuli House for a meeting with them...
