Politics

Zuma does last-minute about-turn on meeting with top ANC officials

According to sources, former president Zuma is still at home in Nkandla and not at Luthuli House for the meeting

08 March 2021 - 14:03

Former president Jacob Zuma has done an about-turn at the eleventh hour on his meeting with the ANC top six officials.

Until midday on Monday, ANC top six officials, including party president Cyril Ramaphosa, had been told that Zuma would be arriving at the party’s head office Luthuli House for a meeting with them...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Zuma does last-minute about-turn on meeting with top ANC officials Politics
  2. That’s not NEC, Ace: You can’t tell ANC how to vote on Mkhwebane, say MPs Politics
  3. Parliament to decide on inquiry into Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office before ... Politics
  4. Brian Molefe: my beef was that I refused to be bullied by white people Politics
  5. ‘I do not owe Sassa a cent’: Bathabile Dlamini on R3.5m VIP security bill Politics

Latest Videos

Alleged murder mastermind in Tshegofatso Pule case to stay behind bars
Senzo Meyiwa: Six years of murder mystery

Related articles

  1. That’s not NEC, Ace: You can’t tell ANC how to vote on Mkhwebane, say MPs Politics
  2. 'That meeting must happen': ANC, Zuma to finally have it out over Zondo defiance News
X