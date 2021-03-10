ANALYSIS | Molefe put up quite a fight, but Myburgh knocked him out anyway

Molefe came out swinging at the state capture inquiry, but lost on points after a gruelling five days

Former Eskom and Transnet boss Brian Molefe has completed his five-and-a-half-days-long testimony at the Zondo commission.



However, while he started on a high, cheered on by some, the end was humbling...