Students, be calm despite cop violence – we’ve got funds for you, pleads Blade

Nzimande’s words come as Ramaphosa, Cele express dismay at killing of Mthokozisi Ntumba at Wits protest

11 March 2021 - 20:07

Higher education and training minister Blade Nzimande has made an impassioned plea to protesting students to remain calm and to use available channels to raise grievances instead of talking to the streets. 

The minister warned that SA could not afford further disruptions, as the start of 2021 academic year had already grappled with various challenges...

