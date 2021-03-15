Politics

‘Zuma’s threat to rule of law requires urgent ConCourt intervention’

Counsel for state capture commission says former president’s refusal to obey order is no ordinary case of contempt

15 March 2021 - 14:35 By FRANNY RABKIN

Jacob Zuma’s refusal to appear before it was no ordinary contempt of court, said the state capture commission in papers to the Constitutional Court on Monday. “It is a unique and extreme case of contempt of court, for which there is no meaningful precedent.”

The commission filed its legal argument in its application to the ConCourt to have the former president held in contempt and sentenced to two years in prison. This came after Zuma did not turn up at the inquiry in February, despite a ConCourt order to obey the commission’s summons. He did participate in the hearing before the ConCourt in December and so far has not responded to the contempt application...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. ‘Zuma’s threat to rule of law requires urgent ConCourt intervention’ Politics
  2. Supra cross: ‘I will NOT vote for DA motion in the form of a panel report’ Politics
  3. Students, be calm despite cop violence – we’ve got funds for you, pleads Blade Politics
  4. ANALYSIS | Molefe put up quite a fight, but Myburgh knocked him out anyway Politics
  5. Norma Mngoma to testify at state capture inquiry about Gigaba's visits to the ... Politics

Latest Videos

'He had scars all over his body': Brutal Eldorado Park double killing leaves ...
‘Women are here to change the world’: Female plumber revamps orphanage on World ...

Related articles

  1. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Go to jail, Zuma — and do not pass go Opinion & Analysis
  2. Duduzane Zuma says he wants to challenge Ramaphosa next year for ANC presidency ... Politics
  3. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Outside courtrooms or in Nkandla, corruption is being ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. Tito Mboweni vouches for Zuma: 'I don't think he wants to undermine our ... Politics
  5. 'This is quite upsetting': ANC NEC member Mondli Gungubele slams Zuma's court ... Politics
X