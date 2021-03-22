Politics

ANALYSIS | So, suddenly no one knows Gupta pal Essa? Let’s look at the evidence

Five notable events show how the businessman influenced Eskom’s direction in the family’s favour

Mawande AmaShabalala Political journalist
22 March 2021 - 20:15

Gupta man Salim Essa once had his finger on the pulse on all Eskom matters, but suddenly no one wants to associate with him.

The Eskom executives and a minister who have been implicated in aiding the capture of Eskom through Essa, have all denied knowing him...

