Sparks set to fly: ANC NEC meeting expected to be emotionally charged

Several issues, including the ‘non-step asiders’ and so-called RET faction, are expected to be thrashed out

Emotions are expected to run high this weekend when the ANC holds arguably one of its most important national executive committee (NEC) meetings.



The event is expected to nail ANC colours to the mast on the highly contested “step aside” issue as the party’s integrity commission is expected to present its report dating back to 2018...