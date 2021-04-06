SACP red-cards corruption as it backs Cyril on step aside ruling

The SA Communist Party (SACP) has thrown its weight behind the ANC national executive committee (NEC) resolution that leaders who are criminally charged should step aside.

“One of the things that immediately destroys former liberation movements when they ascend to power is corruption,” SACP spokesperson Alex Mashilo said on Tuesday at an event to commemorate the death of freedom fighter Solomon Mahlangu in Pretoria.

“Comrade Solomon Mahlangu did not fight for comrades to ascend to power only to arrive there and turn the programme of the masses to become the programme of their self-enrichment through corruption,” Mashilo said.

The SACP is a key ally of the ANC and is part of its tripartite alliance. Its support is expected to boost President Cyril Ramaphosa’s political fortunes as he moves to reform the party and the government.

The other member of the tripartite alliance, Cosatu, has already lent its support to the resolution that could cause a number of Ramaphosa’s critics being asked to step aside after being charged in connection with numerous serious offences, including corruption and fraud.

Most notably among these is party secretary-general Ace Magashule, who stands accused on charges related to the corrupt awarding of a R255m Free State asbestos roofing tender. He is a former premier and a longtime ANC chair of the province.

Mashilo said the step-side resolution must be implemented “wholeheartedly”. His party will assist its members to whom the resolution applies to follow it “to the letter”.

Threatens existence

The resolution is among efforts by the governing party to save face amid allegations of widespread corruption faced by leaders within the ANC and in public office.