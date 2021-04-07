Scopa suspends racism and misconduct inquiry into Eskom and De Ruyter — for now

Parliament's public finance watchdog has decided to suspend its inquiry into Eskom and its boss Andre de Ruyter.

This comes after the power utility decided to conduct its own investigation into allegations of racism and mismanagement at the utility.

The standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) announced last month that it would hold an inquiry into the power utility based on the company's financial statements for the 2020/21 financial year and investigations by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

The committee had also received correspondence from Eskom's chief procurement officer Solly Tshitangano containing a slew of allegations, including of financial irregularities and racism, against De Ruyter. Scopa said the claims had a material bearing on the financial management or mismanagement at Eskom.

“The committee will be investigating the very serious allegations levelled against the group CEO [De Ruyter] specifically, as well as procurement and contract management in general. The GCEO will be granted an opportunity to respond to those allegations,” said Scopa at the time.