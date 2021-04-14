Politics

LISTEN | ‘You’re inviting trouble,’ Mbalula warns Ace-supporting taxi boss

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has lambasted Malo-A-Botsheba for his vehicles’ pro-Magashule branding

14 April 2021 - 20:01

“You’re inviting trouble for yourself.”

This is what transport minister and ANC heavyweight Fikile Mbalula said to a taxi owner for branding his vehicles “Hands off Ace Magashule and Danny Msiza”...

