LISTEN | ‘You’re inviting trouble,’ Mbalula warns Ace-supporting taxi boss

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has lambasted Malo-A-Botsheba for his vehicles’ pro-Magashule branding

“You’re inviting trouble for yourself.”



This is what transport minister and ANC heavyweight Fikile Mbalula said to a taxi owner for branding his vehicles “Hands off Ace Magashule and Danny Msiza”...