'We are not sleeping on the job': Zweli Mkhize reveals tough Covid-19 vaccine negotiations
Government concerned by onerous terms and conditions by vaccine makers
14 April 2021 - 14:40
Health minister Zweli Mkhize has laid bare the extent of challenges faced by the South African government during negotiations to procure Covid-19 vaccines.
“I can assure you that we have not been sleeping on the job. That we previously did not disclose to parliament the blow-by-blow details of intense negotiations was also because we were prioritising closing these agreements to secure the vaccines we require to reach population immunity,” said Mkhize...
