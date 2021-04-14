'We are not sleeping on the job': Zweli Mkhize reveals tough Covid-19 vaccine negotiations

Government concerned by onerous terms and conditions by vaccine makers

Health minister Zweli Mkhize has laid bare the extent of challenges faced by the South African government during negotiations to procure Covid-19 vaccines.



“I can assure you that we have not been sleeping on the job. That we previously did not disclose to parliament the blow-by-blow details of intense negotiations was also because we were prioritising closing these agreements to secure the vaccines we require to reach population immunity,” said Mkhize...