Cyril’s new obsession: public servants who actually know how to do their jobs

President Ramaphosa defends the controversial deployment system but admits its shortcomings to Zondo probe

The ANC under President Cyril Ramaphosa is gradually moving away from blanket cadre deployment and towards the professionalisation of the public sector – something Ramaphosa is “really obsessed about”.



At least, that’s if Ramaphosa is to be believed. ..