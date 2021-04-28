Politics

Cyril’s new obsession: public servants who actually know how to do their jobs

President Ramaphosa defends the controversial deployment system but admits its shortcomings to Zondo probe

Mawande AmaShabalala Political journalist
28 April 2021 - 19:45

The ANC under President Cyril Ramaphosa is gradually moving away from blanket cadre deployment and towards the professionalisation of the public sector – something Ramaphosa is “really obsessed about”.

At least, that’s if Ramaphosa is to be believed. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. More haste, less speed? Mkhize defends fast-tracking of R250m Covid fund Politics
  2. Cyril’s new obsession: public servants who actually know how to do their jobs Politics
  3. Hitching a ride: I flew with Guptas because I had a sore throat, Zwane tells ... Politics
  4. The issue is PPE, not political careers: ANC Gauteng secretary hits back at Diko Politics
  5. ANC suspends Supra Mahumapelo's membership Politics

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa says ‘massive system failure’ allowed state capture corruption to ...
Gigaba’s Gupta gifts & reshuffle threats: Norma Mngoma spills state capture ...

Related articles

  1. Hitching a ride: I flew with Guptas because I had a sore throat, Zwane tells ... Politics
  2. TOM EATON | It’s not even Fanie anymore: Sexwale does a Trump on truth Opinion & Analysis
  3. The issue is PPE, not political careers: ANC Gauteng secretary hits back at Diko Politics
  4. TOM EATON | Trust a spiritual white boy and you too will look like an RET ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | In parliament, higher education isn’t necessary, logic and ... Opinion & Analysis
X