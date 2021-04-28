More haste, less speed? Mkhize defends fast-tracking of R250m Covid fund

Opposition parties quiz health minister about the speed at which the No Fault Compensation Fund was established

Government did not undermine South Africans’ right to comment, even though it fast-tracked the establishment of the No Fault Compensation Fund for Covid-19 vaccines, health minister Zweli Mkhize told parliament on Wednesday.



“We have not undermined the democratic process. That we did go out for public comment has been important for us. If we requested for more days and we could not afford them, that does not mean that the democratic process has been undermined,” said Mkhize, responding to a question posed by DA MP Philippus van Staden...