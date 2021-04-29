How the Guptas captured the state, and why it won’t happen again: Cyril

Zondo isn’t convinced by the preventative measures Ramaphosa outlined during his grilling by commission

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa came, he saw, he spoke, and he was held accountable for his party’s complicity in aiding and abetting state capture and government corruption during the Zuma years.



After much grilling for two days running, conceding to ANC faults and misdemeanours, the Zondo commission had to pose the big question to Ramaphosa on Thursday: how does he understand the concept of state capture and corruption in the public service?..