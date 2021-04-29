How the Guptas captured the state, and why it won’t happen again: Cyril
Zondo isn’t convinced by the preventative measures Ramaphosa outlined during his grilling by commission
29 April 2021 - 21:18
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa came, he saw, he spoke, and he was held accountable for his party’s complicity in aiding and abetting state capture and government corruption during the Zuma years.
After much grilling for two days running, conceding to ANC faults and misdemeanours, the Zondo commission had to pose the big question to Ramaphosa on Thursday: how does he understand the concept of state capture and corruption in the public service?..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.