ANC treats SOEs as its personal piggy banks: Lucky Montana

Former Prasa boss throws ANC under the bus: ‘It’s their way of life to use SOEs to benefit party and leaders’

It is a “way of life” for the ruling ANC to command that CEOs of state-owned enterprises assist the party in dealing with its financial obligations, the state capture inquiry heard on Monday.



Former Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) boss Lucky Montana, who testified before deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, implied that the ANC survived financially by abusing SOE resources...