ANC parly caucus won’t save Ace as Cyril saves face

No MP took issue with Ramaphosa’s explanation for not recognising Magashule’s unilateral suspension letter

Thabo Mokone Parliamentary editor
06 May 2021 - 19:41

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa is said to have received “overwhelming support” from the party’s MPs during their first caucus meeting in his battle with secretary-general Ace Magashule.

This is according to MPs who were at the meeting on Thursday morning, who told Sunday Times Daily all MPs embraced Ramaphosa’s explanation over why he did not recognise a letter, unilaterally issued by embattled Magashule, suspending the party president...

