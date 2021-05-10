ANC NEC shows its hand as it says Ace must apologise, or else

Magashule will face disciplinary action if he doesn't say sorry for ‘completely unacceptable’ letter ‘suspending’ Ramaphosa

It’s been a week of high drama for ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule — a temporary suspension from the organisation he administratively leads, followed by a removal from its top structure’s crucial online meeting, and now the ANC wants him to apologise for “suspending” party president Cyril Ramaphosa without the authority to do so.



The ANC has also confirmed that his deputy Jessie Duarte will carry out the secretary-general functions in Magashule’s absence...