Politics

State capture: Paul O’Sullivan is SA’s No 1 criminal, claims Lucky Montana

The Former Prasa CEO says when prominent people have problems with Sars or the law, O’Sullivan fixes things

Mawande AmaShabalala Political journalist
10 May 2021 - 19:17

Meet Tshepo Lucky Montana, the poster boy of “black excellence” from Mamelodi township outside Pretoria, who many conspired to paint as corrupt during his tenure as Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) CEO.

That is what Montana would have everyone believe as his testimony continued at the state capture inquiry after six appearances...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. ANC NEC shows its hand as it says Ace must apologise, or else Politics
  2. State capture: Paul O’Sullivan is SA’s No 1 criminal, claims Lucky Montana Politics
  3. ANC parly caucus won’t save Ace as Cyril saves face Politics
  4. Jessie Duarte demands answers over ANC Youth League age cheating scandal Politics
  5. Former Eskom boss determined to deal with ‘the Koko hunt’, goes for Suzanne ... Politics

Latest Videos

Supporters stand by 'good man' Modack as charges are consolidated for alleged ...
Bail denied...again: Pule murder 'mastermind' to remain in custody

Related articles

  1. WATCH LIVE | Former Prasa boss Lucky Montana continues with testimony at state ... Politics
  2. WATCH | 'Comrades were making money for themselves': Former Prasa CEO Lucky ... Politics
  3. ‘It’s time to tell each other the truth’ — Mzansi weighs in on Lucky Montana’s ... Politics
  4. WATCH LIVE | Former Prasa boss Lucky Montana returns to Zondo commission Politics
  5. ANC treats SOEs as its personal piggy banks: Lucky Montana Politics
  6. IN QUOTES | Former Prasa CEO Lucky Montana denies abusing power South Africa
  7. 'I’m no Zuma man, never have been,' Lucky Montana tells Zondo inquiry Politics
X