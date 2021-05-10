State capture: Paul O’Sullivan is SA’s No 1 criminal, claims Lucky Montana
The Former Prasa CEO says when prominent people have problems with Sars or the law, O’Sullivan fixes things
10 May 2021 - 19:17
Meet Tshepo Lucky Montana, the poster boy of “black excellence” from Mamelodi township outside Pretoria, who many conspired to paint as corrupt during his tenure as Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) CEO.
That is what Montana would have everyone believe as his testimony continued at the state capture inquiry after six appearances...
