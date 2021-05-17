Politics

ANC has survived a lot worse threats than Magashule, says Cosatu president

Zingiswa Losi is adamant the ‘step aside’ resolution will not cause a split in the ruling party

17 May 2021 - 14:52

A possible ANC split due to divisions over the step aside resolution should not be feared because individuals come and go.

That’s the assertion of Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi...

