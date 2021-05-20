Gigaba obsessed with hiding how he cosied up to Guptas, says his ex

Norma Mngoma spills many beans to Zondo, including how Gigaba was determined to wipe Gupta info from her gadgets

Norma Mngoma, the estranged wife of former minister Malusi Gigaba, told the state capture inquiry about her husband’s manoeuvres to bury information linking him to the Gupta family, on Thursday.



According to her, it started early last year when she requested they divorce...