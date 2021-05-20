MAWANDE AMASHABALALA | If Cyril is serious about anti-corruption, why reward the likes of Mahlobo?
President Ramaphosa needs to ditch his ‘long game’ approach to corruption and start cracking the whip
20 May 2021 - 21:05
“Actions speak louder than words,” goes the adage.
For a storyteller like President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is a keen user of legends and proverbs, this is a saying he must be familiar with...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.