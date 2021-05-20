Politics

MAWANDE AMASHABALALA | If Cyril is serious about anti-corruption, why reward the likes of Mahlobo?

President Ramaphosa needs to ditch his ‘long game’ approach to corruption and start cracking the whip

Mawande AmaShabalala Political journalist
20 May 2021 - 21:05

“Actions speak louder than words,” goes the adage.

For a storyteller like President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is a keen user of legends and proverbs, this is a saying he must be familiar with...

