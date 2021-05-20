MAWANDE AMASHABALALA | If Cyril is serious about anti-corruption, why reward the likes of Mahlobo?

President Ramaphosa needs to ditch his ‘long game’ approach to corruption and start cracking the whip

“Actions speak louder than words,” goes the adage.



For a storyteller like President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is a keen user of legends and proverbs, this is a saying he must be familiar with...