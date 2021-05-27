Defiant Ace plays his last card: ‘Cyril, I’ll expect an apology if I win’
Magashule also wants court to rule on whether his letter ‘suspending’ Ramaphosa was legal or not
27 May 2021 - 20:47
Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule wants President Cyril Ramaphosa to apologise to him should the court overturn his suspension and confirm the suspension of the ANC president.
This is in a letter Magashule wrote to his deputy, Jessie Duarte, after the national executive committee confirmed Magashule’s suspension and ordered him to apologise to Ramaphosa for sending a letter of suspension to the president...
