Tinned fish, a R750k watch and cash – just some of the gifts MPs enjoyed in 2019

“I have not been sponsored since I assumed office but ordinarily would be sponsored by the ANCYL, as I was a member of the national executive committee, and at times by Mr Sammy Mashita for various reasons including attending his events, as he is in the events industry,” says Mahlaule in his declaration form.

Mashita, alongside his wife Pheladi Mphahlele, are the owners of Crocia Events, which was flagged for investigation for allegedly inflating prices while hosting government funerals.

The funerals of struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and two other ANC struggle stalwarts cost taxpayers R76m, a price which the department of public works labelled a giant rip-off.

Parliament’s joint committee on ethics and members’ interests published the register on Tuesday. Among other revelations, the register shows how nearly all MPs acquired properties and shares in various sectors.

Finance minister Pravin Gordhan is among the biggest shareholders, as he declared a total of over 40,000 shares in companies including Nedbank, Naspers, Investec, Shoprite, Bidvest and British American Tobacco.

Cooperative governance minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma declared a long list of gifts she had received from a “family friend” — saying that most of the gifts had been less than R1,500. Her gifts included flowers, pyjamas, a wall mat, horns, clay pots, earrings, tea and a dinner set.

Meanwhile, EFF MP Thembinkosi Apleni declared three monetary donations. He received R30,000 and R8,000 separately from “USA COC” and R25,000 from an Eastern Cape church.

EFF leader Julius Malema declared a short list of gifts ranging from books and flowers to free Soweto derby tickets. His most expensive gift was a cellphone — a S8 Galaxy — worth R11,000, which was sponsored by Telkom.

DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach declared she had received over R2m from the FW de Klerk Foundation, which footed a legal bill. She also declared a return business class ticket worth about R55,000 and paid for by “Mr N Kirsh”. A weeklong holiday, the value of which was not stated, was also declared.