Politics

BEHIND THE SCENES | Bad vibes: how Cyril decided to put Mkhize on ice

President’s hand was forced after a number of the ANC’s NWC called for Zweli Mkhize to step away from his duties

08 June 2021 - 20:11 By Kgothatso Madisa, Andisiwe Makinana and Mawande Amashabalala

President Cyril Ramaphosa has placed health minister Zweli Mkhize on special leave pending the outcome of a Special Investigating Unit’s probe of the Digital Vibes contract, which allegedly benefited the minister’s close associates and family, amid growing calls within the ANC for him to step aside. 

Ramaphosa said the leave period would enable Mkhize to attend to allegations and investigations concerning contracts between the department of health and the company...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. BEHIND THE SCENES | Bad vibes: how Cyril decided to put Mkhize on ice Politics
  2. ‘This means no more Carl Niehaus’: ANC rumoured to disband MK vets’ groups Politics
  3. Mkhize’s last act — to beg Sahpra and FDA to release the J&J vaccine Politics
  4. Ramaphosa ignores critics as he talks up SA's prospects Politics
  5. We’ve never seen this scale of corruption, says SIU head on PPE fraud Politics

Latest Videos

Flight risk: Alleged Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma denied bail
Alleged Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma's bail postponed as co-accused granted bail

Related articles

  1. Zweli Mkhize discussed taking special leave with President Cyril Ramaphosa Politics
  2. Digital Vibes scandal has nothing to do with ANC contest, says Zweli Mkhize Politics
  3. Parly rejects Zweli Mkhize’s excuse not to turn up at committee meeting News
  4. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | Mkhize is Ramaphosa's problem, not ours Opinion & Analysis