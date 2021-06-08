BEHIND THE SCENES | Bad vibes: how Cyril decided to put Mkhize on ice
President’s hand was forced after a number of the ANC’s NWC called for Zweli Mkhize to step away from his duties
08 June 2021 - 20:11
President Cyril Ramaphosa has placed health minister Zweli Mkhize on special leave pending the outcome of a Special Investigating Unit’s probe of the Digital Vibes contract, which allegedly benefited the minister’s close associates and family, amid growing calls within the ANC for him to step aside.
Ramaphosa said the leave period would enable Mkhize to attend to allegations and investigations concerning contracts between the department of health and the company...
