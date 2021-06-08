‘This means no more Carl Niehaus’: ANC rumoured to disband MK vets’ groups
Squabbles between MKMVA and the MKNC seem to have pushed the party’s patience too far
08 June 2021 - 19:40
President of the Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) Kebby Maphatsoe has vowed to fight any attempts by the ANC to disband the organisation.
Maphatsoe says they have done nothing wrong and the ANC has no good reason to dissolve the association...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.