‘This means no more Carl Niehaus’: ANC rumoured to disband MK vets’ groups

Squabbles between MKMVA and the MKNC seem to have pushed the party’s patience too far

08 June 2021 - 19:40 By Andisiwe Makinana, Kgothatso Madisa and Amanda Khoza

President of the Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) Kebby Maphatsoe has vowed to fight any attempts by the ANC to disband the organisation.

Maphatsoe says they have done nothing wrong and the ANC has no good reason to dissolve the association...

