Friends with benefits? Kodwa says benefactor ‘has no power over me’

No ifs or buts ... Kodwa believes there is no ulterior motive behind his friendship with state-linked entrepreneur

“There is no free lunch,” once remarked chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng as a caution to politicians whose campaigns and lifestyles are funded by those with deep pockets in big business.



Intelligence deputy minister and ANC national executive committee (NEC) member Zizi Goodenough Kodwa does not appear to share this sentiment...