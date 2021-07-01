Holding elections will put lives at risk, says health DG

SA may only reach Covid-19 population immunity in February 2022, and forging ahead with elections later this year will endanger lives.

This is according to health department director-general Dr Sandile Buthelezi on Thursday, speaking at justice Dikgang Moseneke’s inquiry.

The department has become the latest entity to pour cold water on the feasibility of holding free and fair elections under Covid-19 conditions.

Buthelezi said the virus – which has so far claimed the lives of more than 60,000 South Africans – was vicious and the Delta variant, which has spread to most of SA’s provinces, made matters worse because it had since been discovered that reinfection was possible.

Though he was not at liberty to say if authorities should forge ahead with elections or not, Buthelezi said if the vote took place, many would be at risk.

“The country is experiencing high number of Covid-19 cases with very high community transmission rates. Holding of elections could put members of the public at risk of contracting Covid-19 during various activities, such as physical voter registration, the voting process itself, where large numbers gather at polling stations and queue to complete their ballot, [and] large political gatherings, especially in venues that are difficult to manage or limit. And the rollout of the vaccine programme may not have reached sufficient people to have achieve population protections,” said Buthelezi.

He said by the proposed election date of October 27, at current rates, the country would have vaccinated only 16 million – while the figure needed to achieve immunity was estimated at 40 million.