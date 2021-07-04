Same old, same old: Zuma blames Zondo, Madonsela, judiciary for his woes

The former president says his biggest sin was pointing out Raymond Zondo was biased against him

We’re here today, former president Jacob Zuma told his supporters outside his Nkandla homestead on Sunday, not of my own doing. Rather, it’s because of deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, former public protector Thuli Madonsela and the judiciary.



This was the essence of the familiar “I’m-not-to-blame” refrain from the former president as he addressed an adoring crowd, at one stage pleasing its members with his once-trademark Umshini wami song...