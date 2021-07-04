Politics

Same old, same old: Zuma blames Zondo, Madonsela, judiciary for his woes

The former president says his biggest sin was pointing out Raymond Zondo was biased against him

Mawande AmaShabalala Political journalist
04 July 2021 - 20:06

We’re here today, former president Jacob Zuma told his supporters outside his Nkandla homestead on Sunday, not of my own doing. Rather, it’s because of deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, former public protector Thuli Madonsela and the judiciary.

This was the essence of the familiar “I’m-not-to-blame” refrain from the former president as he addressed an adoring crowd, at one stage pleasing its members with his once-trademark Umshini wami song...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Same old, same old: Zuma blames Zondo, Madonsela, judiciary for his woes Politics
  2. Holding elections will put lives at risk, says health DG Politics
  3. Friends with benefits? Kodwa says benefactor ‘has no power over me’ Politics
  4. PODCAST | Is SA on the verge of becoming a failed state? Politics
  5. Councils spent R1bn on consultants but numbers still don't add up: AG Politics

Latest Videos

Zuma marches with Amabutho, son criticises ANC outside Nkandla compound
'We'll form a human shield around Zuma': MK veterans outside Nkandla

Related articles

  1. Jacob Zuma makes first public appearance in Nkandla as his son vows there will ... Politics
  2. CARTOON | Jacob Zuma's 'ultimate state capture' Opinion & Analysis
  3. Zuma plays the blame game, says judiciary, Zondo and Madonsela are responsible ... Politics
  4. RECORDED | Zuma speaks in Nkandla after meeting with lawyers Politics
  5. FRANNY RABKIN | Fine lines separate Zuma judges Opinion & Analysis