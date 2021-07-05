‘It’s a travesty’: deputy minister slams report on Bosasa security upgrades to his home

Defence and military veterans deputy minister Thabang Makwetla has slammed a parliamentary report which found him guilty of breaching ethics by failing to declare security upgrades at his home.

Controversial company Bosasa carried out the work, the report found.

Testifying at the Zondo commission on Monday, Makwetla questioned the legitimacy of the document by parliament’s ethics committee.

At the time of the report Makwetla was deputy minister of justice and correctional services, which was doing business with Bosasa.

He said he asked former co-chairperson of the committee Humphrey Maxegwana about its validity and he told him he knew nothing about the report, which was released in March 2019.

But Makwetla questioned the document, saying it was tabled after the fifth parliament had been dissolved ahead of the general elections that year.

“From January this year, right up to March, I have had to engage lawyers to write to parliament to share the record of parliament on this matter. The commission, as attached, has three letters that were written to the speaker of parliament and the chair of the ethics committee by my lawyers, asking for this record.