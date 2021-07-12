‘Respect and reaffirm the rule of law’ amid rioting, Ramaphosa urges ANC NEC

The president also called on senior ANC party leaders to denounce the violence, rioting and looting

President Cyril Ramaphosa has told the ANC’s national executive committee that as much as the party shares the pain of former president Jacob Zuma’s incarceration, the respect for the constitution and rule of law must be reaffirmed.



According to NEC insiders, Ramaphosa shared these sentiments as he delivered his closing remarks at the conclusion of the NEC meeting, which came to an end on Monday...