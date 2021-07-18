Politics

Sunday Times Politics Weekly

PODCAST | Would pardoning Zuma help or hinder efforts to bring calm?

This week we focus all our attention on the looting and destruction crisis and how it came about

18 July 2021 - 19:03 By Mike Siluma and Paige Muller
The Durban CBD after a long day of looting and destruction.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

In this episode of Sunday Times Politics Weekly, there can only be one topic worth delving into: we focus all our attention on SA’s looting and destruction crisis and how it came about.

Was it organised? Is there a political agenda? Who may be complicit? Would pardoning former president Jacob Zuma escalate or calm the situation?  

We delve into all this and much more in this episode:

