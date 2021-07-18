Sunday Times Politics Weekly
PODCAST | Would pardoning Zuma help or hinder efforts to bring calm?
This week we focus all our attention on the looting and destruction crisis and how it came about
18 July 2021 - 19:03
In this episode of Sunday Times Politics Weekly, there can only be one topic worth delving into: we focus all our attention on SA’s looting and destruction crisis and how it came about.
Was it organised? Is there a political agenda? Who may be complicit? Would pardoning former president Jacob Zuma escalate or calm the situation?
We delve into all this and much more in this episode:
