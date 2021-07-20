ANC divided over Ramaphosa’s ‘insurgency’ claims

The ANC appears to be divided on how the public violence and the looting of goods and businesses of last week in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng should be characterised.

This comes after the provincial ANC leaders in KZN and Gauteng made statements at odds with President Cyril Ramaphosa, who has classified the riots as an attempted insurrection. The ANC in the Northern Cape, however, agreed with Ramaphosa.

In his address at the weekend, Ramaphosa said the unrest in KZN and Gauteng was a failed attempted insurrection.

The definition of insurrection is a violent uprising or revolt against a government.

As far as the ANC in Gauteng is concerned, last week’s protests were fuelled by criminality and hunger.

This is according to its provincial secretary, Jacob Khawe.