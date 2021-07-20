LISTEN | High court judge adjourns Zuma trial for three weeks

The high court in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday adjourned former president Jacob Zuma’s fraud and corruption trial to August.

This will allow the court time to consider an application by Zuma, that he has a right to attend this part of his trial in person and not via a virtual platform. This part refers to Zuma’s special plea that prosecutor Billy Downer is not suitable, or has “no title”, to prosecute the corruption case.

Judge Piet Koen made this order after hearing arguments on Monday from Zuma’s lawyers, who were seeking a postponement for two to three weeks.

Koen said the state and the department of correctional services were invited to provide a list of any considerations or prejudice, which might result from a virtual hearing.

The court will rule on that matter on August 10, and thereafter move on to Zuma’s special plea that Downer should be removed. The actual corruption trial is expected to continue three days later.





Listen to the judgment: