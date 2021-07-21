LISTEN | Insurgency or criminality? The ANC’s divided response explained
The party’s top players are not singing from the same hymn book, and this has created confusion within SA
21 July 2021 - 19:37
The ANC appears to be divided on how to characterise the public violence and mass looting of goods and businesses in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng last week. Was the unexpected violent outbreak a carefully planned and orchestrated revolt, a result of criminality and hunger, or is it too soon to tell?
Either way, the party’s fractured responses have created confusion among the public. We asked Sunday Times reporter Nonkululeko Njilo, who has been tracking the story, to break down the division of opinions. ..
